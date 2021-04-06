 Skip to main content

So What's Up With Palantir Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2021 9:04am   Comments
Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) released fresh details about the Palantir Foundry capabilities it will be highlighting in its Industrials demo at "Double Click" on Wednesday, April 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

Palantir’s customers in Industrials span automotive, distribution, heavy manufacturing, chemicals, utilities and others. Palantir says this group of customers rely on the Foundry platform to optimize operations and maintenance, forecast network health, and respond to unexpected events.

At the first installment of Palantir’s Double Click series, engineers will demo the chained simulation models and range of analytical computations Foundry provides.

Traders and investors can register to watch the upcoming demo here

Shares of Palantir are higher by 0.13% at $23.47 in Tuesday’s pre-market session.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Events

