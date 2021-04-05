 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Playboy (PLBY) Stock Being So Naughty Today?
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 05, 2021 11:52pm   Comments
Share:
Why Is Playboy PLBY Stock Being So Naughty Today?

Shares of Plby Group Inc (NASDAQ: PLBY), a company associated with the Playboy brand, rose over 24% in the regular and after-hours sessions on Monday.

The pleasure and leisure company’s shares rose 19% to a high of $27.94 on an intra-day basis on Monday before closing one cent lower.

The shares rose another 4.73% in the after-hours session to $29.25. Since the beginning of the year, PLBY shares have risen 165.7%.

The surge comes with no company-specific news in sight but high buzz on social media amid speculations over PLBY being a possible non-fungible token play and an analyst upgrade.

PLBY CEO Ben Kohn said in March that Playboy has a 68-year old archive of content that could be valuable in the NFT space.

Kohn revealed at the time that the company was spending a lot of time on the NFT space as a team.

See Also: Playboy NFTs Could Be Coming Soon

Last week, PLBY shares had moved higher after Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $28 price target. 

Playboy Enterprises Inc went public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp in October after being privately held since 2011 when Hugh Hefner bought the company for $207 million.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLBY)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Why PLBY Stock, GNLN Stock Are Trading Higher Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2021
16 Stocks Being Perceived As NFT Plays (That May Or May Not Have Anything To Do With NFTs)
36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Media CompaniesMovers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga