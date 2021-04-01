Why FNKO Stock And KOSS Stock Are Trading Higher Today

Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) shares are trading higher by 15% Thursday after the company announced it entered into the NFT market by acquiring a majority stake in TokenHead Developer. No financial terms have yet been disclosed.

Funko is a U.S.-based pop culture consumer products company. The company creates collectibles accessories and toys products which enable the customer to express their affinity for their favorite pop culture characters.

Funko holds licenses and the rights to create tens of thousands of characters including Game of Thornes, Walking Dead, Disney, Marvel, Harry Potter, Fallout, and others.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) shares are trading higher by 13% and have been halted on circuit breaker after the headphone manufacturer was granted FCC approval for the company’s new Bluetooth true wireless earbuds.

Koss is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessory products.

The company markets a line of headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise-canceling headphones. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from sales of stereo headphones.