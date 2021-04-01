 Skip to main content

Camtek Stock Is Trading Higher On Bagging $20 Million Orders
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2021 8:23am   Comments
  • Israel-based Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMTreceived inspection and metrology system orders of over $20 million from several packaging and compound semiconductor manufacturers in recent weeks.
  • Compound semiconductors support the growing demand for several applications like power and lidar in automotive and face recognition in mobile.  
  • The systems are estimated to be delivered during the second and third quarters of 2021.
  • CEO Rafi Amit acknowledged strong business momentum fueled by the recent orders.
  • Price action: CAMT shares traded higher by 5.45% at $31.53 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

