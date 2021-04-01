Camtek Stock Is Trading Higher On Bagging $20 Million Orders
- Israel-based Camtek Ltd (NASDAQ: CAMT) received inspection and metrology system orders of over $20 million from several packaging and compound semiconductor manufacturers in recent weeks.
- Compound semiconductors support the growing demand for several applications like power and lidar in automotive and face recognition in mobile.
- The systems are estimated to be delivered during the second and third quarters of 2021.
- CEO Rafi Amit acknowledged strong business momentum fueled by the recent orders.
- Price action: CAMT shares traded higher by 5.45% at $31.53 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
