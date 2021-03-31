Comscore, Newsmax Ink Digital Audience Measurement Agreement
- Media measurement and analytics company ComScore Inc (NASDAQ: SCOR) inked an agreement to provide news and opinion website Newsmax with Comscore's digital audience measurement.
- The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- Newsmax will have access to Comscore's signature Media Rating solutions, including Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, to better interpret audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices.
- Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree view of consumption based on huge, passively-collected datasets.
- Price action: SCOR share prices traded lower by 1.94% at $3.53 on the last check Wednesday.
