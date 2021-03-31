 Skip to main content

Oracle Accelerates Cloud Migration With Oracle Cloud Lift Services Launch
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 11:17am   Comments
  • Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCLrolled out a novel Oracle Cloud Lift Services for quicker migration of workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) at no extra cost to the existing and new global Oracle Cloud customers.
  • Oracle's new program offers a single point of contact for every technical delivery. It also eliminates critical expertise barriers for OCI services adoption, creating faster innovation opportunities.
  • Customers will get access to Oracle cloud engineers and premier technical services with fast-tracked migrations to OCI for enterprise customers, including Seattle Sounders FC, Cargill, and Rice University under the arrangement.  
  • Customers will also have access to cloud engineering resources for performance analysis, application architecture, hands-on migrations, and go-live support.
  • Price action: ORCL shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $70.29 on the last check Wednesday.

