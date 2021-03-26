Why FuelCell Shares Jumped This Afternoon

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares popped off the session low of $12.57 and past $13 Friday afternoon after the company tweeted: 'FuelCell Energy is hiring! As we continue to transform, strengthen and grow our company, we invite production workers to apply."

Shares of FuelCell have otherwise been trading lower of late amid overall market weakness as investors take profits from 2020's stock market strength and weigh this week’s comments from Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen.

FuelCell is a candidate for growth if the Biden administration is to fully embrace clean energy which would provide favorable business conditions for FuelCell in the coming years, providing strength to the electric vehicle, fuel cell and biogas industries at large.

FuelCell Energy designs manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services fuel-cell products, which efficiently convert chemical energy in fuels into electricity through a series of chemical reactions.