What's Happening With Century Aluminum And Discovery Stock Friday?

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) shares are trading higher by more than 18% Friday morning after the company announced it has finalized its Mt. Holly power contract, which it expects to result in a second-quarter adjusted EBITDA increase of around $70 million.

Industrial metals have also gained for the session amid U.S. infrastructure optimism and outlook for an economic recovery, both of which could lift demand.

Century produces high purity aluminum, standard grade aluminum sow and tee bars, and value-added billet and foundry products. The company also owns a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA), Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ: DISCB) and Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ: DISCK) shares trading lower as the Benzinga newsdesk is hearing that Morgan Stanley is working on a 16 million block trade in the stock, between $45 and $50 per share.

Discovery is one of the largest global media providers with over 2 billion cumulative subscribers in over 220 countries. Its three traditional networks (Discovery, TLC, and Animal Planet) each reach over 85 million U.S. households and more than 200 million international subscribers.