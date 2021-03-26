Peeps and Pepsi: The Flavor Combination You Never Thought Would Happen Is Here

PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) announced Thursday a collaboration with Peeps to launch a new beverage that combines the refreshing taste of Pepsi with the familiar flavor of Peeps marshmallows.

What Happened: PepsiCo's marketing will instantly stand out as the beverage will be sold in a Peeps-inspired design box. The mini-cans will be sold in bright yellow, pink and blue colorways and called PEPSI x PEEPS.

The mini cans are available for purchase but will only be available for a limited time.

Why It's Important: After a "difficult" 2020, consumers are looking for "new things to smile about," PepsiCo Vice President of Marketing Todd Kaplan said in the press release. Just in time for the spring season, PepsiCo hopes it can "deliver an iconic and delicious pairing that has the potential to become a fan favorite."

"The PEEPS® Brand always finds great joy in teaming up with partners to bring our beloved Marshmallow flavor to fans in new and exciting ways, which is why we're thrilled to collaborate with PEPSI on this limited-edition PEPSI x PEEPS® beverage leading up to the Easter holiday," said PEEPS® Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.

"We look forward to seeing how fans express their PEEPSONALITY® as part of the #HangingWithMyPEEPS sweepstakes and hope they enjoy this sweet new cola offering."

What's Next: To promote the new beverage, PepsiCo and Peeps are hosting a national sweepstake, March 25-31. Ten winners will take home an epic collector's package of PEPSI x PEEPS. Users have to submit a picture of themselves on Twitter and Instagram enjoying the new beverage and tag @Pepsi with the hashtags #HangingWithMyPEEPS and #PepsiSweepstakes.

(Photo: PepsiCo)