ThredUp To Raise More Than $170M From IPO At $14 Per Share
- Online consignment and thrift store for high-quality second-hand clothes, ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) has priced 12 million shares at the top end of its price range of $14 per share in its initial public offering (IPO).
- ThredUp expects to raise gross proceeds of $168 million. Besides, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.8 million.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TDUP" today.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, and Barclays are the lead book-running managers for the offering.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.