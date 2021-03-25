Carvana Seeks To Raise $500M Via Senior Notes
- eCommerce platform for buying and selling used cars Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) announced its plans to offer up to $500 million in Senior Notes due 2027.
- Carvana would use the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- The company held cash and cash equivalents of $329 million as of December 31, 2020.
- CVNA’s stock has gained 394% in the last year.
- Price action: CVNA share prices traded lower by 1.52% at $249 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
