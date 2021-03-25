 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Semrush Raises $140M From IPO At $14 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 6:52am   Comments
Share:
  • Online visibility management SaaS platform, Semrush Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SEMR), priced 10 million shares at $14 per share in its initial public offering (IPO).
  • Semrush expects to raise $140 million in gross proceeds from the offering.
  • Additionally, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.5 million shares.
  • The shares will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "SEMR" today.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC are the joint lead book-running managers.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEMR)

IPO Preview: Cricut, Vizio, ThredUp Lead Big Week Of Debuts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com