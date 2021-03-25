Semrush Raises $140M From IPO At $14 Per Share
- Online visibility management SaaS platform, Semrush Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SEMR), priced 10 million shares at $14 per share in its initial public offering (IPO).
- Semrush expects to raise $140 million in gross proceeds from the offering.
- Additionally, the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 1.5 million shares.
- The shares will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "SEMR" today.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Jefferies LLC are the joint lead book-running managers.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.