Cricut Raises $265M From IPO At $20 Per Share
- Creative technology company, Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT), priced 15.3 million shares at $20 per share in its initial public offering (IPO).
- The IPO includes 13.25 million shares by Cricut and 2.06 million shares from selling shareholders.
- Cricut expects to fetch $265 million in gross proceeds from the offering.
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.3 million shares.
- The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRCT" today.
- Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are the lead book-running managers for the offering.
