Cricut Raises $265M From IPO At $20 Per Share
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 6:50am   Comments
  • Creative technology company, Cricut, Inc (NASDAQ: CRCT), priced 15.3 million shares at $20 per share in its initial public offering (IPO).
  • The IPO includes 13.25 million shares by Cricut and 2.06 million shares from selling shareholders.
  • Cricut expects to fetch $265 million in gross proceeds from the offering.
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 2.3 million shares.
  • The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CRCT" today.
  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are the lead book-running managers for the offering.

