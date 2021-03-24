 Skip to main content

Tesla Raises Model 3 Prices For Second Time In A Month

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:06pm   Comments
Tesla Raises Model 3 Prices For Second Time In A Month

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has raised the price of the two cheapest trims of the Model 3 by $500 each. This is the second price increase by the company this month.

What Happened: The Palo Alto, California-based automaker has updated its website with the new prices for the Model 3.

The Model 3 Standard Range Plus is now priced at $37,990, up from the earlier $37,490. The Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive previously sold for $46,490, now costs $46,990. The price for the Tesla Model 3 Performance remains unchanged at $55,990.

Why It Matters: This is the third price change in Tesla vehicles in just two months. Earlier this month, the company marked up the prices of some of its Model 3 and Model S vehicles. The company has a differentiated, direct distribution network.

In February, Tesla slashed the prices of the base models of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Tesla raised the price of the Model Y in China by RMB 8,000 (about $1,226) with immediate effect.

The Model 3 was first released in 2017, with production ramping up in 2018. Tesla has been able to sell every Model 3 it has produced in recent years, ending each quarter with more orders to fulfill.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 4.8% lower on Wednesday at $630.27, but added almost 0.6% in the after-hours session.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

