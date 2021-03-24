 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackRock-Backed EV Startup Aims Nasdaq Debut Via SPAC Merger: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:37am   Comments
Share:

BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK)-backed electric vehicle (EV) startup Arrival Ltd is slated for a Nasdaq debut via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger.

  • According to Bloomberg, it intends to merge with CIIG Merger Corp (NASDAQ: CIIC), joining the likes of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA), Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR).
  • The above three EV companies' stock prices have suffered massive blows on the legacy automakers' aggressive expansion plans into the EV space.
  • The 2015 London-based van and bus maker plans to develop EVs using its parts, components, and technologies for quicker adaptation to demand changes, cost reduction, and margin boost.
  • The company's electric van would begin public-road trials this summer, with an expected full production kick-off in the third quarter of 2022. The company's bus would undergo a test run with a British transport operator this fall.
  • EV companies, including Lucid Motors Inc, Lion Electric Co, and Xos Trucks Inc, are also planning their trading debuts.
  • Price action: CIIC shares traded lower by 6.76% at $22.24 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIIC + BLK)

Another One Bites The Dust: LNG Shipping's GasLog To Delist
Encouraging Deere Outlook Adds To Economic Optimism Amid Vaccine, Stimulus Hopes
This Week In Cannabis: Tilray, Aphria, Sundial Go For A Ride; ETFs Pop With CNBS Advancing 99%
At $900B, Bitcoin's Market Cap Is Larger Than JPMorgan, Bank Of America, Citi Combined
Record Run For Stocks Seems To Cool Slightly Ahead Of Long Weekend
Elon Musk Wants To Build A Rocket-Powered Tesla Roadster That Can Hover 'Without Killing People'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Erik Bloomquist EVsNews Small Cap Startups Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com