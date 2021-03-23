 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Says The New Tesla S Plaid Is EV Maker's 'Best Car Ever'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 23, 2021 12:44am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk said Monday that the automaker’s Plaid S was its “best car ever.”

What Happened: Elaborating further, the entrepreneur noted on Twitter the vehicle's capability to accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in under two seconds and that it would be seating up to seven people.

It isn't immediately clear if Musk is referring to the Plaid S or Plaid S Plus model. 

The billionaire entrepreneur also confirmed that he had done a road trip across most of the United States with two adults and five children in a Model S.

Why It Matters: Musk’s tweet has given fuel to the possibility that future Model S sedans could feature optional rear jump seats.

The regular Model S Plaid is priced at $119,900. This month, Tesla raised the price of the Plaid Plus variant by $10,000 to $149,990. That version of the Model S uses the company’s new 4680 battery cell.

Deliveries of the Model S Plaid Plus have been delayed to the middle of the next year.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 2.3% higher at $670 on Monday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Tesla Model SNews Events Tech Best of Benzinga

