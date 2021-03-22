 Skip to main content

MACOM Shares Are Trading Lower On Proposal To Raise $400M Via Institutional Debt Offering For Refinancing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2021 12:07pm   Comments
Semiconductor product supplier MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSIproposed to offer $400 million convertible senior notes due 2026 in an institutional offering.

  • MACOM expects to grant the initial note purchaser a 13-day period to procure additional $60 million notes.
  • The offering proceeds would be utilized for partial repayment of outstanding term loans.
  • The company would be utilizing $100 million of its available cash and cash equivalents to repay a portion of its outstanding term loans due May 2024.
  • MACOM’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $128.7 million as of January 1, 2021. The company’s long-term debt balance stood at $651 million.
  • MTSI stock has gained 271% last year.
  • Price action: MTSI shares traded lower by 8.30% at $57.99 on the last check Monday.

