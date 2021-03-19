Why Shares Of Xpeng Are Popping Off Friday Afternoon
Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) shares are trading higher after the electric vehicle maker kicked off a showcase for its autonomous vehicle technology Friday.
Xpeng kicked off the autonomous driving expedition with a fleet of XPeng P7s, covering a total distance of 3,675 km across six provinces in China. The P7 is a mid-size that started deliveries in June 2020.
Among the highlights of the showcase, the expedition will demonstrate the capability of Navigation Guided Pilot, a full-stack in-house developed autonomous driving solution by XPeng, in complex driving scenarios on China's highways.
According to Xpeng, this showcase will be the longest autonomous driving expedition by mass-produced vehicles in China.
Xpeng is trading higher and near session highs by 6.63% at $37.32 at the last check.
Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Movers Trading Ideas