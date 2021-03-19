 Skip to main content

What's Happening With Plug Power Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) announced in Thursday’s after-hours session that they have received an expected notification from Nasdaq related to its delayed annual 10-K report. 

The clean energy manufacturing company now has 60 days from the day of notification, or until May 17, 2021, to file Form 10-K with the SEC.

Shares of Plug Power dropped in the after-hours session after the hydrogen fuel-cell company disclosed reporting errors in accounting, particularly related to several non-cash items. 

The company said it will now reissue financial statements for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 and quarterly filings for 2019 and 2020. Read More

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe.

The clean energy company focuses on proton exchange membrane fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell and battery hybrid technologies and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

