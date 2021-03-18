 Skip to main content

What's Happening With Nikola Stock And Zoom Stock Today?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2021 11:41am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Nikola and Zoom.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading lower following reports suggesting the company's South Korean partner plans to cut its stake in the EV maker by 50%.

Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure.

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) shares are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth sectors, such as online video communications, for the session.

Zoom provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

