 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Follows Apple's Move By Slashing App Store Fees By 50%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Share:

Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google halved the Google Play store fee percentage for developers, replicating Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) last year move, the company said in a blog post.

  • Alphabet acknowledged a fee reduction from 30% to 15% for the first $1 million in revenue, followed by a program rollout on July 1 benefitting 99% of developers.
  • “While these investments are most critical when developers are in the earlier stages of growth, scaling an app doesn’t stop once a partner has reached $1M in revenue — we’ve heard from our partners making $2M, $5M, and even $10M a year that their services are still on a path to self-sustaining orbit. This is why we are making this reduced fee on the first $1M of total revenue earned each year available to every Play developer, regardless of size,” the company said. 
  • Epic Games recently filed a lawsuit against Google in Australia after filing multiple legal claims against Google and Apple in the U.S. and the U.K. regarding their anticompetitive practices of charging commissions in their app stores. Google faced similar antitrust charges in India too.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 1.99% at $2,107.62 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

CDW Acquires Google Premium Education Partner Amplified IT For Undisclosed Sum
Russia Threatens Twitter Suspension Over Alleged Banned Content: Reuters
5 US-Listed Stocks From Emerging Markets That Bode Well For 2021
Rupert Murdoch's News Corp Inks Deal To Resolve Facebook's Australian Content Blackout: Report
ByteDance Moves Into Semiconductors, Goes On Hiring Spree: Bloomberg
From Amazon Towards Microsoft — Why 'Tide Is Shifting In The Cloud Arms Race'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AntitrustNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com