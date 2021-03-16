 Skip to main content

What's Happening With AMD Stock, Ford Stock And Lizhi Stock On Tuesday?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 12:07pm
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for AMD, Ford and Lizhi.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher after the company announced the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors, which will bring the "Zen 3" core architecture to premium business laptops.

The company said the AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Mobile Processors are built to provide a powerful computing experience with security features for today's demanding business environments.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower on news the company announced a $2 billion notes offering.

Lizhi Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) shares are trading higher after Citron Research mentioned the company positively tweet.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Offerings Small Cap

