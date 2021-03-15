 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China's Watchdog Looks To Regulate Online Deals
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 8:23am   Comments
Share:

China’s market regulator would be launching new rules in 2021 elaborating on the platform companies’ responsibilities regarding online transactions, Reuters reports based on Xinhua News Agency.

  • The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) reportedly aimed to implement more powerful supervision methods to tackle the vital online market issues.
  • Additionally, the regulator would fast-track the real-time collection of online transaction information for better monitoring and coordination. SAMR would further consolidate the legal system and elaborate on rules for consumer rights protection. It also talked about administrative supervision on major promotional events, including annual online shopping extravaganza like Singles’ Day triggered by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
  • The December probe triggered heightened China regulatory scrutiny into Alibaba-backed and Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY)-backed firms over anti-trust reviews for deals, including penalties imposed upon other firms for irregular pricing.
  • Price action: BABA shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $227.95, and TCEHY is down 7.52% at $82.57 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY + BABA)

Tencent Shares Are Trading Lower Over Regulatory Crackdown Concerns
Jack Ma's Ant Pledges To Go Carbon Neutral By 2030
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Boeing, AMC, Alibaba Or American Airlines?
Rakuten Divests 8% Stake To Japan Post, Tencent, Walmart To Intensify Battle Against Amazon: Report
China's Antitrust Regulator Penalizes Tencent, Baidu For Past Investments: Bloomberg
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chian ReutersNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com