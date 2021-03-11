 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Infosys, Newmont Extend Partnership For Digitizing Delivery Models Across Mine Sites
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 9:18am   Comments
Share:
  • India’s digital services and consulting provider Infosys Ltd’s (NYSE: INFY) business process management arm, Infosys BPM, announced a five-year extension to its strategic partnership with gold mining company Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) to standardize and digitize delivery models across its mine sites.
  • Infosys BPM would drive operational excellence leveraging automation, AI, and design thinking, to deliver increased business value for Newmont under the arrangement.
  • Infosys BPM will also expand Newmont’s touchless invoice processing across their accounts payable processes and provide a digital command center for real-time visibility into process health metrics and analytical models to identify root causes and boost performance across its operations.
  • Price action: NEM stock was up 0.88% at $58.69 in the pre-market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFY + NEM)

This Day In Market History: First Indian Company Lists On A US Exchange
Infosys Expands In Calgary; Looks To Double Canadian Workforce By 2023
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Infosys, Teck Resources And UWM Holdings
Walmart Earnings Come Up Short, With Outlook Also Disappointing Wall Street
Newmont: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com