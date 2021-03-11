 Skip to main content

US Cellular Expands 5G Mid-Band Spectrum Plan With C-Band Acquisition For $1.46B
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 8:34am   Comments
  • United States Cellular Corp (NYSE: USMacquired 254 licenses covering 94% of its subscribers in the latest Federal Communications Commission (FCC) C-Band Auction 107, for an estimated $1.46 billion. 
  • The cost included gross bids, estimated relocation costs, and accelerated relocation incentive payments.
  • U.S. cellular will have a mid-band spectrum in nearly all of its operating footprint along with previous mid-band acquisitions of CBRS spectrum in Auction 105.
  • The company is focused on deploying 5G on 600 MHz spectrum and expanding it with a mid and high band spectrum. The auction enabled it to acquire 60 MHz in most key markets, including Wisconsin and Iowa.
  • Price action: USM stock closed higher by 5.44% at $37.04 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: 5GNews Tech Media

