Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 10:04am   Comments
Tuesday morning, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY).
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 46.7% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares hit a yearly low of $130.00. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $23.65. The stock was down 46.7% on the session.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.49 and moving down 4.01%.
  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.20. The stock was down 35.63% for the day.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

