Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday morning, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:GRAY). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)'s stock fell the most, as it traded down 46.7% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) shares hit a yearly low of $130.00. The stock was up 0.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ROOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.49 and moving down 4.01%. Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock hit a yearly low of $9.20. The stock was down 35.63% for the day.

