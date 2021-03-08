 Skip to main content

Synaptics Seeks To Raise $400M Via Senior Notes For Debt Financing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 9:41am   Comments
  • Human interface hardware and software developer Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ: SYNAintends to offer $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private institutional offering.
  • The company plans to utilize the offering proceeds for the debt repayment of $100 million under its revolving credit facility and general corporate purposes. It may include the repayment of a portion of its existing 0.50 percent senior convertible notes due 2022, upcoming acquisitions, additional debt repayment, and share repurchases.
  • The company’s long-term debt stood at $596.1 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • SYNA shares have gained 26% in the last month.
  • Price action: SYNA shares are down 0.25% at $132.17 on the last check Monday.

