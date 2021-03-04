 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allegro Microsystems To Divest Thailand Manufacturing Facility For $30M

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 11:31am   Comments
Share:
  • Sensing and power semiconductor technology provider Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGMinked an agreement to divest its Thailand manufacturing facility to an undisclosed purchaser for $30 million.
  • The divestment is estimated to streamline Allegro’s back-end operations and boost gross margin.
  • Allegro previously announced its back-end facility consolidation plans as part of a multi-year strategic transformation to optimize its manufacturing footprint and reduce fixed costs.
  • Last quarter the company shared the successful production transfer from AMTC into its Manila, Philippines facility (AMPI) ahead of the slated time. The AMTC facility closure and divestment will complete the company’s transition to a fabless, asset-lite manufacturing model.
  • Allegro will incur a one-time non-cash impairment charge between $7 million and $9 million to the book value of the facility in the present quarter.
  • Allegro completed its $350 million IPO last November.
  • The stock lost around 6% in the last week.
  • Price action: ALGM shares are down 5.91% at $25.07 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGM)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
13 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: DivestituresNews Asset Sales Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com