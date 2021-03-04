 Skip to main content

Infosys Expands In Calgary; Looks To Double Canadian Workforce By 2023

Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 7:45am   Comments
  • Indian digital services and consulting provider Infosys Ltd (NYSE: INFYwill add 500 jobs in Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.
  • Infosys created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal within the last two years, with plans for further expansion across the country. Since 2017, the company has expanded across North America, employing 13,000 workers across its six Technology and Innovation Centers in the U.S.
  • The Calgary expansion will help Infosys scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central U.S. across multiple industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications.
  • Infosys will hire tech talent from fourteen educational institutions across the country, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo.
  • The company intends to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to fast-track digital transformation.
  • Price action: INFY stock closed higher by 2.44% at $18.46 on Wednesday.

