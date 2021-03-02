'Roaring Kitty' Keith Gill No Longer Has Financial Broker License: Report

One of the biggest names in the GameStop storyline of 2021 has lost his financial license.

What Happened: Keith Gill is known by many names to investors and fans of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) stock. He is called Roaring Kitty and is also known as DeepF***ingvalue on Reddit.

Gill found himself in the middle of the GameStop story after posting about large gains made from buying the stock prior to its 1,000% increase.

It was later revealed that Gill was a registered financial broker.

Gill no longer has his financial broker license, according to a Monday report from Reuters.

Related Link: Wallstreetbets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

Why It’s Important: Gill was registered as an agent with MML Investors Services LLC, a broker dealer arm for Mass Mutual. The company filed a termination request with FINRA to remove Gill’s broker license.

The internal review cited “outside activities” as the reason for the filing. Gill’s last day of employment with MML Investors Services was Jan. 28.

Registrations are terminated when a person is no long longer employed at a registered firm, a FINRA spokeswoman told Reuters.

Gill was sued last month, accused in a class action suit of violating security laws and causing “huge losses” for investors.

Gill is expected to appear before Massachusetts regulators later this week, the Reuters report said.

Shares of GameStop were trading 0.15% higher at $120.58 at last check Tuesday.

Photo by Mike Mozart via Wikimedia.