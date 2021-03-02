 Skip to main content

Google Partners With Allianz, Munich Re For Cloud User Insurance: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2021 9:58am   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) partnered with European financial services company Allianz SE (OTC: ALIZY) (OTC: ALIZF) and European insurance company Munich Re to insure its cloud users, Reuters reports.
  • The partnership enables data access to the insurers to check control compliance at client firms leading to better risk pricing.
  • The U.S.-based companies with annual revenue between $500 million and $5 billion are the preliminary targeted customers. However, in the future, there would be more flexibility towards expanded offerings.
  • The insurers intend to cover up to $50 million in potential losses.
  • The insurers will stretch coverage of lost revenue for up to a year, from a maximum of six months previously.
  • Price action: GOOGL shares are up 0.08% at $2,085, and ALIZY shares are up 1.58% at $24.76 on the last check Tuesday.

