Coming Soon To Walmart, Sam's Club, Target: Isiah Thomas' Cheurlin Champagne
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 1:25pm   Comments
NBA legend turned entrepreneur Isiah Thomas announced Thursday that his Champagne brand Cheurlin Champagne will become available at Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), Sam's Club and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT).

What Happened: Thomas, a two-time NBA champion and core member of the Detroit Pistons' "Bad Boys" era, partnered with Cheurlin Champagne through his investment holding company Isiah International to help the historic French brand expand to the U.S. market.

Cheurlin is the official champagne of the National Basketball Players Association and the Detroit Pistons. The Champagne brand has also collaborated with the National Football League Players Association.

Related Link: What Isiah Thomas Learned On The Court Helped Him Find Success In Cannabis, Champagne And Beyond

Why It's Important: Walmart, Sam's Club and Target have become "great partners," and it is an honor for the retail giants to offer "the absolute best products in the industry to their customers," Thomas said in a press release. 

"For so many years, this moment was just a dream. With the hard work and innovative ideas of our team, partners and countless supporters, we are able to bring Cheurlin Champagne to places we only imagined in 2016." 

What's Next: Consumers will be able to purchase a bottle of Cheurlin, which is known for being a low-sugar Champagne option, at more than 320 brick-and-mortar stores nationwide beginning in the first and second quarters of 2021.

