Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

SoftBank To Give WeWork's Adam Neumann Extra $50M As Part of Settlement Deal
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 25, 2021 2:10am   Comments
Share:
SoftBank To Give WeWork's Adam Neumann Extra $50M As Part of Settlement Deal

WeWork’s co-founder Adam Neumann is set to benefit from a $50 million bonanza along with other benefits as a part of a settlement agreement with SoftBank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBY), the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

What Happened: SoftBank will give the former WeWork CEO a $50 million in a special payout and a five-year term extension on a $430 million loan made out to him in 2019, people familiar with the matter told the Journal.

SoftBank is also due to pay $50 million for Neumann’s legal fee. 

Neumann and other early investors in WeWork are reportedly nearing a deal with the Japanese conglomerate, where the latter would purchase $1.5 billion of stock from other investors, including almost $500 million from Neumann, according to the Journal.

SoftBank shares traded 3.74% higher in Tokyo at press-time.

Why It Matters: The largesse for Neumann sets him apart from other shareholders. If the deal is reached, a trial in March could be averted, noted the Journal.

In April last year, WeWork sued SoftBank after the latter canceled plans to purchase $3 billion of WeWork’s shares. 

The extra payment to Neumann is unlikely to go down well with WeWork’s employees and investors, who were furious when a $185 million payment was revealed, as per the Journal.

WeWork is negotiating a possible merger with the blank check company BowX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BOWX) in order to go public. The two firms could reach an agreement as early as next week, according to the Journal’s sources.

Price Action: On Wednesday, SoftBank OTC shares closed nearly 1.7% lower at $47.75.

Image: TechCrunch via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SFTBY)

SoftBank-Backed Ride-Hailing Company Didi Beefs Up Europe Entry Plan
SoftBank Nears Settlement With WeWork's Adam Neumann: Report
SoftBank To Invest $900M In Pacific Biosciences - WSJ
SoftBank Reports Robust Q3; Uber, DoorDash Drive Vision Fund Investment Value
Activist Hedge Fund Elliott Looks To Raise $1B SPAC: WSJ
SoftBank's Vision Fund To Launch 2 More SPACs, For Total IPO Raise Of $550 Million
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Adam Neumann The Wall Street JournalNews Small Cap Management IPOs Media Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com