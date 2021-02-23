TikTok Star Josh Richards, Mark Wahlberg Partner On Gen Z-Focused Production Company

Josh Richards, a 19-year-old social media star from Cold Springs, Ontario, has partnered with Mark Wahlberg to launch a new production company, CrossCheck Studios, LLC.

What Happened: A joint venture between Richards' and Wahlberg’s production company Unrealistic Ideas will create content catered to Gen Z viewers and will be “focused on becoming the premier venue for internet-native creatives,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

CrossCheck Studios will be managed by Richards and his business partner Michael Gruen while being supported, from development through to production, by Unrealistic Ideas, a company that also boasts Stephen Levinson and Archie Gips as partners.

Why It Matters: CrossCheck Studios, which has already amassed a full program of content, will cater to a new generation of viewers focused on watching social media influencers and internet personalities.

Richards, who has over 24 million followers on TikTok, has been expanding his portfolio and entering into the business world by co-founding companies such as Sillybandz and Talent X Entertainment with his longtime partner Gruen.

Richards also recently entered into the financial business sector and co-hosts the "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports. Partnering with Wahlberg has always been one of Richards' goals, he said.

“When I first moved to LA to pursue this dream of a career, one of my goals was to meet @markwahlberg. I thought that was dreaming big. However, today, thanks to the hard work @Michaelgr1011 and I have put in, I am proud to call Mark a business partner!” he wrote on Twitter.

What’s Next: Although it's reported that CrossCheck already has a “full slate of material,” Richards and Gruen will be actively searching for creative and innovative ideas as well as new faces to produce future content.

“The duo of Mark and Josh is distinctly unique and will be invaluable when creating content to cater towards multiple demographics,” Gips told The Hollywood Reporter.