Meridian Bioscience Pulls Out Revogene COVID-19 Test EUA Application

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 9:33am   Comments
  • After submitting a written response to the FDA's request for additional information on Meridian Bioscience Inc's (NASDAQ: VIVO) Revogene SARS-CoV-2 test on February 16 and further discussions with the FDA, the company decided to withdraw its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application.
  • The company plans to conduct a new clinical validation study and a Limit-of-Detection bridging study, with potential re-submission of a EUA application during Q3 of 2021.
  • Price Action: VIVO is down 3.39% at $22.23 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: COVID-19 Testing Health Care Small Cap FDA

