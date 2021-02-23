Meridian Bioscience Pulls Out Revogene COVID-19 Test EUA Application
- After submitting a written response to the FDA's request for additional information on Meridian Bioscience Inc's (NASDAQ: VIVO) Revogene SARS-CoV-2 test on February 16 and further discussions with the FDA, the company decided to withdraw its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application.
- The company plans to conduct a new clinical validation study and a Limit-of-Detection bridging study, with potential re-submission of a EUA application during Q3 of 2021.
- Price Action: VIVO is down 3.39% at $22.23 on the last check Tuesday.
