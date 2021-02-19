Market Overview

Coca-Cola Raises Quarterly Dividend, Moves To Acquire BodyArmor: What You Need To Know
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2021 12:09pm   Comments
Coca-Cola Co's (NYSE: KO)'s dividend got a little sweeter Thursday. 

Coca-Cola approved the company’s 59th consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend 2.4% from 41 cents to 42 cents per common share.

The dividend increase is applicable for outstanding shares of Coca-Cola.

A report Friday from BevNet revealed that Coke might move forward in acquiring popular sports drink BodyArmor. 

“We can confirm that The Coca-Cola Company has filed a pre-acquisition notification with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) relating to its intent to acquire a controlling interest in BodyArmor,” Coke told BevNET

“In 2018, Coca-Cola became a shareholder in BodyArmor, in a deal that was structured to create value for both companies while also defining a path to ownership in the future. Until closing, both companies will continue to operate independently in accordance with their existing agreement.”

Why It Matters: The Coke brand is far more than soda pop in 2021, what with the family of drink choices consisting of health-conscious, nutritious options like Smart Water, Honest Teas and fairlife dairy products.

It can be said BodyArmor is a direct competitor to Coke’s popular electrolyte sports drink Powerade. The acquisition would allow Coke to further expand its market share in the sports drink space.

KO Price Action: Shares of Coca-Cola were trading down 0.27% at $50.60 at last check Friday. 

Coke has a 52-week high of $60 and a 52-week low of $36.27.

See Also: How To Buy Coca-Cola Stock.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: beverages BodyArmorNews Dividends Best of Benzinga

