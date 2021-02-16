Is Chamath Palihapitiya Getting Ready To Launch 7 New SPACs?

"SPAC King" Chamath Palihapitiya could be launching more SPACs soon, as his SPAC group has filed some new names with the SEC.

What Happened: Social Capital Hedosophia, the SPAC group led by Palihapitiya, has filed seven new names with the SEC. The names were found by SPAC Guru, one of the author's top 10 SPAC accounts to follow on Twitter.

The filings are for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VII through Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp XIII.

The seven names could correspond with tickers IPOG, IPOH, IPOI, IPOJ, IPOK, IPOL and IPOM, continuing Palihapitiya’s mission to launch SPACs from IPOA to IPOZ.

The key here could be how Palihapitiya plans to bring the SPACs to market. Palihapitiya launched Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp first, which merged with Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE). Palihapitiya then launched his next two SPACs with the tickers IPOB and IPOC.

Palihapitiya announced the launch of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp IV (NYSE: IPOD), Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (NYSE: IPOF) in September.

This could mean Palihapitiya launches all seven of the latest SPACs at once, but given the dollar amount involved, that seems unlikely.

Why It’s Important: Palihapitiya has been one of the most prominent names in the SPAC world, with six SPACs launched and another six SPACs landing private investment in public equity (PIPE) from the investor and entrepreneur.

Palihapitiya shared the 2021 and lifetime returns for the 12 SPACs he has been involved in. The SPACs had average gains of 47% in 2021 and 137% in their lifetimes.

The launch of additional SPACs from Palihapitiya could signal that he is preparing to announce deals for his two remaining SPACs.

Disclosure: Author is long shares SPCE and IPOD.