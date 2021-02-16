Market Overview

Why Socket Mobile's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 12:50pm   Comments
Why Socket Mobile's Stock Is Surging Higher Today

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its DuraSled barcode scanner for the iPhone 12.

Socket Mobile Inc is a producer of data capture products. The company's products are integrated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale (mPOS), enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical and education.

Socket Mobile shares were trading up 587% at $22.28 at last check on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $26.23 and 76 cents per share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

