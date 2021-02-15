Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GE Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:
GE Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

In Friday’s after-hours session, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) declared a 1-cent per share dividend, applicable for the outstanding common stock of the company. 

The dividend is payable on April 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 5, 2021.

See also: How to Buy GE Stock

General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.

Shares of GE closed 2.36% higher Friday at $11.73. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.16 and a 52-week low of $5.48.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GE)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Zoom, AbbVie And More
Should GE Try To Acquire FuelCell Or Plug Power In 2021?
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Comcast, GE, Moderna, Tesla And More
Analyst Raises General Electric Target Following FCF Deep Dive
10 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Why JPMorgan Says 3M's Valuation Is Attractive
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com