GE Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

In Friday’s after-hours session, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) declared a 1-cent per share dividend, applicable for the outstanding common stock of the company.

The dividend is payable on April 26, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2021. The ex-dividend date is March 5, 2021.

See also: How to Buy GE Stock

General Electric is known for its digital industrial offerings and massive installed base spread across a variety of products and services, including aircraft engines, gas turbines, wind turbines, and medical diagnostic equipment, among others.

After the sale of GE Transportation to Wabtec and a majority of its stake in Baker Hughes, as well as the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher, the company's focus turns to aviation, legacy healthcare, power and renewable energy.

Shares of GE closed 2.36% higher Friday at $11.73. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.16 and a 52-week low of $5.48.