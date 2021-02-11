Market Overview

iFresh's Stock Is Surging Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2021 3:58pm   Comments
  • iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares are trading higher Thursday on abnormal volume levels. There is no company-specific news to justify the price action.
  • iFresh Inc is an Asian/Chinese grocery supermarket chain in the North-Eastern U.S. providing food and other merchandise hard to find in mainstream grocery stores. The company has two reportable and operating segments: Retail segment and Wholesale segment. It offers seafood, vegetables, meat, fruit, frozen goods, groceries, and bakery products through its retail stores. The company generates a majority of its revenue from its retail segment.
  • iFresh was trading up 151% at $3.77. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.25 and a 52-week low of 34 cents.

