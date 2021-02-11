DoorDash Partners With Cellex, Will Offer Discounted COVID-19 Tests To Small Restaurants

Third party restaurant and food delivery platform DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) is working with Cellex, a point-of-care testing company, to offer 1,150 COVID-19 testing kits to independent merchants on the platform with three or fewer locations.

What Happened: DoorDash's motivation to partner with Cellex stems from conversations with partners on its platform, the company said in a Wednesday blog post.

Restaurant operators noted that standard COVID-19 testing mechanisms are expensive and slow. Lab-based testing could take two to seven days, and during this period a restaurant operator must assume it can't operate safely.

Why It's Important: Cellex can play a role in helping restaurant operators determine when they can open their doors.

The company's rapid COVID-19 testing kit were approved by the FDA via emergency use authorization on April 1, 2020.

"Frequent testing with fast turnaround times is essential to slowing the spread of this dangerous disease," Dr. Nupur Mehta, a COVID-19 technical advisor, said in DoorDash's press release.

"Using rapid tests like these can not only help to identify the disease but provides peace of mind for both employees and customers that you are doing everything you can to ensure a safe working environment."

What's Next: As of Feb. 16, DoorDash merchants with three or fewer locations will be able to procure a Cellex testing kit for $100 plus shipping and handling from DoorDash. Each kit is capable of performing 25 unique tests and doesn't require lab equipment or a reader.

Merchants can purchase an additional kit for $1,050 plus shipping and handling once the initial batch of 1,150 discounted kits are exhausted.