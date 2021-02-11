Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Board Member Kimbal Musk Sells $25.6M Worth Of Shares
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2021 12:20am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Board Member Kimbal Musk Sells $25.6M Worth Of Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)  board member and Elon Musk’s younger brother Kimbal Musk sold shares worth $25.6 million on Tuesday, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. 

What Happened: The chef-restaurateur sold 30,000 Tesla shares at an average price of $852.12. 

Musk still holds 599,740 shares of the automaker worth $482.62 million, based on Wednesday’s closing price of $804.82.

Why It Matters: Tesla insiders hold a 19.6% stake in the EV company, Bloomberg reported

The shares of the Palo Alto, California-based company have risen 14% so far this year and soared 743% in 2020.

Kimbal Musk also sold shares of Tesla last year in June and another 64,285 shares in 2019, as per previous filings. 

This week, known Tesla bear Gordon Johnson of GLJ Research criticized Tesla's $1.5 billion Bitcoin (BTC) investment claiming the company had "run out of viable internal uses" of its capital.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 5.2% at $804.82 on Wednesday and gained almost 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Photo by Ivan Radic on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Elon Musk Wants To Build A Rocket-Powered Tesla Roadster That Can Hover 'Without Killing People'
Dogecoin Co-Founder Says He Can't 'Comprehend' Calls For The Joke Crypto He Created In 3 Hours To Hit $1
Why Sos Shares Skyrocketed 81% Today
Not Just Bitcoin, Paypal's Vision Involves Central Bank Digital Currencies Too: What You Need To Know
Tesla's Latest Software Update Brings TikTok, Updated Music To Cars In China
Tilray's Reddit Rally Is Over, Analyst Says: 'Large Downside Risk Ahead'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk EVs Kimbal MuskNews Insider Trades Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com