Eli Lilly Doesn't Plan To Claw Back Past Pay From Former CFO - WSJ
- According to Wall Street Journal, Eli Lilly And Co’s (NYSE: LLY) said it wouldn’t try to claw back past pay from departed finance chief Joshua Smiley.
- Smiley’s resignation wasn’t related to financial controls, financial statements, or other business matters or judgments.
- Yesterday, Joshua Smiley resigned following allegations of an inappropriate personal relationship with an employee.
- However, the company moved to take away Smiley’s 2020 bonus and other incentive compensation. Smiley will have to forego a $1 million cash bonus for 2020, about $3 million of a shareholder value award, as well as current and future equity incentive compensation, totaling more than $20 million.
- Mr. Smiley is entitled to reduced cash compensation of $9,000 every two weeks through July 2021 to help transition to his successor Anat Ashkenazi.
- Price Action: LLY stock is up 0.94% at $203.6 during premarket trading on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Health Care Management General