Digital Museum Exhibit To Highlight Nasdaq's 50th Anniversary

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its launch with a new digital exhibit created in partnership with New York's Museum of American Finance.

What Happened: The exhibit will highlight the stories and artifacts from the company, which debuted on this date in 1971 as the first fully electronic quotation system — the company's acronym stands for National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation. The exhibit will also trace the evolution of financial technology, data and trading systems, along with the key historic moments where Nasdaq's impact resonated in the global capital markets.

Adena Friedman, president and CEO of Nasdaq, marked the company's half-century anniversary Monday by ringing the opening bell with several former Nasdaq executives: Joseph R. Hardiman (CEO, 1987-1997), Richard Ketchum (president, 1991-2003), Frank G. Zarb (CEO, 1997-2000), Hardwick Simmons (CEO, 2000-2003) and Robert Greifeld (CEO, 2003-2016).

Why Is This Only Online? The new exhibit is the MoAF's first full-scale, all-digital partnership and was created in partnership with Heritage Werks, a specialist in digital archival services.

There are no plans for a physical museum presentation, nor is the museum conducting any in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum's 2021 gala honoring TIAA President and CEO Roger W. Ferguson Jr. and Bank of America (NASDAQ: BAC) Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan is being held as a virtual event on Feb. 22.

"By inventing the first fully electronic market, Nasdaq is not only a true innovator in the field of finance, but also in the history of science and technology," said MoAF President and CEO David Cowen.

"For the company's 50th anniversary exhibit, the Museum of American Finance is proud to provide the historical research that captures five decades of Nasdaq's crucial role in leading the evolution of the financial markets."

Courtesy photo.