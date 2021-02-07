Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Super Bowl LV

In what some have called the Battle of the Ages, referring to the 18-year age gap between the two star quarterbacks, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have come out as the victors over the Kansas City Chiefs with a score of 31-9.

What Happened: The game, broadcast this year on CBS, was a showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and its 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, versus the Kansas City Chiefs, and its quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 25.

This was Brady's 10th Super Bowl appearance, seven of which he has now won. Mahomes, though, is on Brady's heels, having now been in two Super Bowls in just four seasons of the National Football League.

Mahomes finished the game with 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards with two interceptions. Brady had 21 of 29 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

A high-scoring game was expected. CBS commentator and former NFL coach Bill Cowher said the team to have the ball last could win it.

Playing In A Pandemic: This year's game will be noted in NFL history for its unusual season, which took place amid a pandemic.

The NFL managed to pull off a complete season despite the pandemic. This was done in part by reducing crowd sizes. The 22,000 people today at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, made up a crowd that was about one-third the size it otherwise would have been.

Benzinga editor Neer Varshney contributed to this report.

Photo courtesy: All-Pro Reels via Wikimedia