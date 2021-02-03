Market Overview

Why National Beverage's Stock Is Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 03, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares were trading moving Wednesday after UBS downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell.

National Beverage is one of the top 10 non-alcoholic beverage companies in the U.S. Its portfolio skews toward functional drinks (i.e. those purporting to offer health benefits) and is anchored by the popular LaCroix sparkling water trademark. Other offerings include Rip It energy drinks, Everfresh juices, and soda brands like Shasta and Faygo.

National Beverage’s stock hit an intraday low of $111.46 but pared those losses and was up 5.19% at $127.92. The stock has a 52-week high of $196.43 and a 52-week low of $35.71.

