Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

VEON Extends Partnership With Mastercard To Bolster Financial Services In Underpenetrated Emerging Markets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 03, 2021 8:59am   Comments
Share:
  • VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEONexpanded its partnership with Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) to trigger enhanced digital financial services in the underpenetrated emerging markets of Russia, Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Bangladesh.
  • "Expanding digital financial services is a key growth priority for VEON as we look to meet the evolving needs of our consumers. Our partnership with Mastercard provides our operating companies in five countries with world-class capabilities to fast-track their plans for developing digital financial services and demonstrates the trust Mastercard has in VEON's ability to encourage greater financial inclusion through these transformative platforms," said VEON's co-CEO Sergi Herrero.
  • The partnership dates back to May 2020, when Mastercard collaborated with VEON's financial services provider in Pakistan Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited to drive financial inclusion in the emerging economy.
  • Price action: VEON shares are up 4.88% at $1.72 in the pre-market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA + VEON)

Fintech Payoneer Tackling $26 Trillion Market: What Investors Should Know About SPAC Deal
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Boeing, Netflix, Starbucks And More
FinTech 2020: While The World Waits, We Work
P/E Ratio Insights for Mastercard
Recap: Mastercard Q4 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com