YouTube Co-Founder, Influencers Donate To $27M Barstool Fund

Chad Hurley, co-founder of Alphabet Inc-owned (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube, on Saturday said he donated to The Barstool Fund, a nonprofit initiative started by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

What’s Happening: Despite an attempt to assist businesses in light of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, government support is too little, too late. That’s according to Portnoy, who's helping entrepreneurs take matters into their own hands.

"How do you expect these people to survive?" he said in a video. "How are restaurants going to survive? They are already on their last legs."

Via 30 Day Fund’s open-source technology, Barstool Fund is accepting contributions that go towards supporting small businesses through the pandemic. At the time of publication, Barstool Fund has raised more than $27 million.

Why It Matters: Over the weekend, Hurley, alongside personalities like MrBeast, Cody Ko and Logan Paul, donated over $200,000 to The Barstool Fund helping entrepreneurs fight against government inaction.

This came after Griffin Johnson and Josh Richards decided to sell their TikTok duets and funnel the proceeds to the Barstool Fund.

"Thank you Pearpop for allowing me and Josh to sell duets on TikTok where it all goes to the Barstool Fund," Johnson said. "Pearpop is an incredible and young platform, and I am glad to see they are already making the right moves such as supporting creators through their charity initiatives and beyond."

Further, PearPop is a new app that allows TikTok celebrities the ability to generate income from sharing shoutouts and screentime with fans. The platform announced it wouldn't charge fees and would donate additional cash to support the Barstool Fund initiative.

For access to funds, owners with active payrolls must submit their business information at TheBarstoolFund.com/apply.

“If you get approved into our fund, you tell us how much you need — whether it’s for rent, taxes, payroll — and we’ll be there until this thing is kinda over,” Portnoy said.

To contact Portnoy or contribute, email barstoolfund@barstoolsports.com or visit barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund.