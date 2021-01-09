Market Overview

Parler No. 1 On App Store A Day After Apple Warns Of Removal
Catherine Ross  
 
January 09, 2021 3:52pm   Comments
Conservative social media platform Parler is trending on the App Store, a day after Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) banned Donald Trump’s personal account. 

What Happened: The platform that describes itself as a "non-partisan public place” has risen to the No. 1 spot for downloads on Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store, TechCrunch has reported.

According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, Parler had around 210,000 installs on Friday, a 281% rise from the day before, when there were 55,000 downloads. 

“In the U.S., the app saw approximately 182,000 first-time downloads on 1/8, up 355% from about 40,000 installs on 1/7. Since Wednesday, the app has seen approximately 268,000 installs from across U.S. app stores,” TechCrunch reported, citing the firm’s email.

Capitol Backlash: Tech companies are tightening the screws on Trump and right-wing supporters after the riot at Capitol Hill this week.

Twitter yesterday permanently banned Donald Trump from its platform “due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

Parler was banned from Google Play yesterday for violating Google’s policies — it allegedly failed to moderate conversations about planning violent protests in D.C. that took place on Wednesday.

Apple sent Parler management a letter earlier yesterday asking to present a “moderation improvement plan” within 24 hours or face a ban from the store.

It is unclear whether the company has submitted the plan at this time.

Rebekah Mercer, a backer of conservative causes, is reportedly an investor in Parler, which has also drawn support from media figures such as Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Image: App Store

