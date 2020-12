Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

During the morning session on Monday, 5 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteables:

Stocks dropping to new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares made a new 52-week low of $40.09 on Monday. The stock was down 3.05% for the day.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ICPT) stock set a new 52-week low of $26.41 on Monday, moving up 0.22%.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Monday, moving down 1.52%.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APRE) stock hit a yearly low of $5.35. The stock was down 78.28% for the day.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: QLGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.12 on Monday morning, moving down 1.09%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.